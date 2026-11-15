ABNA24 - As the US ups threats against Iran and possibility of rejuvenated war rises, Iranian military officials warn that if Washington resumes its attacks, the conflict equations will change and Tehran will broaden the range of its operations to cover areas beyond West Asia region.

In that connection, Major General Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said in his latest interview with Al-Mayadeen: If the Americans do something foolish and launch a new attack, we will not limit ourselves to striking nearby bases, we will also hit distant American bases.

"I mean American military bases in distant regions that we have not attacked so far. We may also target certain islands that they assume our missiles cannot reach. We may even target some American military bases in European countries. If American aircraft take off from a distant military base and come to bomb Iran, we will target that base as well. Therefore, our defensive and offensive capabilities are now far greater than on the first day of the war," Rezaei stressed.

The top general's remarks come as senior Iranian commanders have announced in recent weeks that they have lifted range restrictions on their missiles and possess weapons capable of targeting American positions outside the region as well.

To that end, several key American bases outside West Asia could find themselves on Tehran's declared target list.

Larisa airbase in Greece

This US base is one of the closest American installations outside the region, sitting roughly 2,000 kilometers from Iran. The strategic site plays an outsize role as a hub for operations, aerial support, and drone missions. Larissa also matters because it hosts reconnaissance and surveillance equipment and systems, serving air-surveillance missions and Greece's military cooperation with NATO allies. Iran could target the base using its Sejjil medium-range ballistic missiles.

Cyprus air base

RAF Akrotiri in southern Cyprus, some 2,000 kilometers from Iran, plays a key role in military, reconnaissance, and aerial support operations across West Asia and the Mediterranean. The base hosts a range of fighter jets, refueling aircraft, reconnaissance planes, and advanced drones, and has a special role in US combat and intelligence operations in the region. Its geographic position has made it one of the key hubs of military presence in the area. The base lies within range of the Sejjil and Khorramshahr-4 medium-range ballistic missiles.

Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base

Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base is located in southeastern Romania, roughly 3,000 kilometers from Iran. It is one of the key centers of Romanian-American military cooperation in the Black Sea region. American forces use the facility for logistical support, troop movement, military training, and backing NATO missions.

The base's strategic importance has grown given Romania's position on NATO's eastern flank and its proximity to the Black Sea. It also plays a role in strengthening the US military presence among allies in Eastern Europe.

Ramstein Air Base in Germany

One of Iran's potential targets in the event of any US military aggression is Ramstein Air Base in Germany, the largest American military base outside the US . Located about 4,000 kilometers from Iran, Ramstein plays an important role in supporting US logistical transport in West Asia.

The headquarters of the Third Air Force and Allied Air Command are based there. The 435th Air Ground Operations Wing, the 86th Airlift Wing, and the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing are stationed at the base. It is the main hub for airlift, air command, and support for operations beyond the region.

Ramstein also serves as a satellite ground station, relaying data received from satellites to American pilots. A large share of US military forces in Europe are also stationed at the base. In addition, the transfer of THAAD missile defense system equipment to the occupied territories is carried out with Ramstein's support.

RAF Fairford in Britain

RAF Fairford in England is another key facility used by the U Air Force. Located roughly 4,500 kilometers from Iran, Fairford is known in particular as a staging point for periodic deployments of American strategic bombers, including the B-52, B-1, and B-2.

The number of aircraft and personnel there is not permanent and depends on deployed missions. In January 2026, the British government announced that the total number of American forces at various bases in the country stood at about 11,000, but it did not release figures specific to Fairford. The base's importance lies in supporting long-range air operations and American strategic presence in Europe.

Fairford is likely to be one of the targets referenced in Iran's declared threats, and for that reason, after the controversy surrounding the base, Washington has in recent days moved its bombers from Fairford to other locations, a step taken amid rising security concerns and escalating tensions.

Istres, France

Istres Air Base is located in southern France, roughly 4,000 kilometers from Iran. The base hosts fighter jets and aerial equipment of US forces and is used to support air operations, aircraft testing and evaluation, and aerial refueling.

Thanks to its large runway and suitable technical infrastructure, Istres can accommodate large, strategic aircraft. According to reports, US military support aircraft were present at the base during the 40-day war.

Aviano, Italy

Aviano Air Base is located in northern Italy and hosts the US Air Force's 31st Fighter Wing. The base, more than 3,500 kilometers from Iran, has as its main mission generating air combat power, supporting NATO operations, and preparing deployed forces.

It hosts two F-16 fighter squadrons, an HH-60 combat rescue helicopter unit, and an air control unit. More than 250 active personnel work in the munitions section, and more than 375 military and civilian personnel serve in the maintenance section. Aviano's importance lies in US air support in southern Europe and the Mediterranean.

Diego Garcia, Indian Ocean

The strategic Diego Garcia base is located in the Indian Ocean, 4,000 kilometers from Iran's borders, and a British agreement allows the US military to use it. Diego Garcia has extensive air and naval infrastructure and can support strategic bombers, transport aircraft, refueling aircraft, and naval vessels. The base also plays a role in supplying equipment, refueling, and providing logistical support to American forces.

The facility's track record in American military operations in Afghanistan and Iraq has underscored its place in Washington's military presence architecture in the region. In official US Navy figures, the island's military population is put at about 360, roughly 280 US Navy personnel, 40 US Air Force personnel, and 40 British personnel, though those numbers shift when reinforcement groups are deployed.

Damage to Washington's Strategic Depth

Given the strategic importance of US military bases, Ramstein and Diego Garcia can be said to hold a special place compared with many other options.

Ramstein's importance stems from its role in the US command, coordination, and air support network in Europe, so its loss or a prolonged disruption of its operations could make part of the air operations, support communications, and troop and equipment movements harder to coordinate. The consequences of such a situation would not be limited to physical damage; they could also affect US military cooperation with European allies.

Serious damage to Diego Garcia or its prolonged removal from the operating cycle could likewise limit part of America's air and naval support capacity and increase the need to use alternative routes and hubs.



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