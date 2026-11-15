AhlulBayt News Agency: The Imam Hussain Holy Shrine received a 28-member delegation from Turkey, North Macedonia, and Belgium, marking their first visit to the holy city of Karbala. The delegation toured the city's religious and historical landmarks and paid their respects at the holy shrines.

Sabah Al-Talqani, Head of the Imam Hussain Center in Turkey, explained that the visit was organized in coordination with the International Media Center of the Holy Shrine's Media Department. The delegation received an overview of the history and architecture of the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine and toured the Imam Hussain Museum, where they viewed historical artifacts documenting the city's heritage.

The visit also included a lamentation for Imam Hussain (peace be upon him), recited by delegation member Sheikh Rifat, creating a deeply spiritual atmosphere.

Sheikh Rafiq Oglu expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to visit the holy shrine and museum, praising the historical artifacts and the warm hospitality of the shrine's administration. He noted that the visit aimed to strengthen ties and introduce the delegation to Karbala's rich religious and cultural heritage.

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