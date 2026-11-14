ABNA24 - The Hospitality Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine intensified its service efforts by providing 20,000 meals to visitors on Thursday night, coinciding with the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her)—according to the third historical narration.

Sayed Zaid Yahya, head of the department’s central kitchen unit, stated: "Our staff provided 20,000 meals to visitors arriving in the holy city of Karbala to commemorate the martyrdom of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her)."

He added, "The operation included the daily preparation and provision of both lunch and dinner, following an organized service schedule to ensure the meals reached the visitors."

Yahya noted that "these efforts are part of the Hospitality Department’s service program for religious occasions, aimed at providing meals to those visiting the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) and helping to meet their needs throughout the duration of their Ziyarat."



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