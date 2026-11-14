ABNA24 - Al-Mujtaba (peace be upon him) Hospital for Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplantation, affiliated with the Health and Medical Education Authority at the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine, announced the achievement of numerous medical and therapeutic services during October 2026, encompassing chemotherapy and radiotherapy sessions and laboratory tests, alongside receiving patients from various Iraqi governorates.

In a statement to the official website, the Hospital Director, Dr. Muayad Al-Janabi, said, "During the aforementioned month, the hospital recorded conducting 923 chemotherapy sessions for adult and pediatric patients, in addition to 163 radiotherapy sessions, while the number of laboratory tests reached 12,446."

He explained that "the hospital received 1,199 patients from various Iraqi governorates, with the Holy Karbala Governorate topping the list in the number of visitors, followed by Baghdad and Babil, while the remaining numbers were distributed across the other governorates, reflecting the reach of the medical services provided by the hospital to various parts of the country."

He added that "these services come within the framework of the continuous medical and therapeutic efforts exerted by the hospital to provide specialized healthcare for hematology patients, and to deliver diagnostic and therapeutic services in accordance with available medical capabilities."

It is worth noting that Al-Mujtaba (peace be upon him) Hospital for Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplantation is one of the healthcare institutions affiliated with the Health and Medical Education Authority at the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine, specializing in providing medical services to patients with blood diseases.



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