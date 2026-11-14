ABNA24 - The Between the Two Holy Shrines Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine provides a variety of services to visitors of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

These services include distributing chilled water and hot beverages to visitors arriving in the holy city of Karbala, as well as ensuring their comfort.

The department’s staff work to provide the best possible services to visitors throughout their Ziyarat, ensuring a suitable environment for them.



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