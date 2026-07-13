Islamic Center of Vienna Hosts Austrian School Students for Educational Visits

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Center of Vienna, the capital of Austria, hosted groups of Austrian school students in the days leading up to the summer holidays.

The visits took place in the form of educational programs designed to introduce various places of worship, religion and culture.

According to the Islamic Center of Vienna, in multicultural societies, understanding and recognition are not achieved solely through theoretical knowledge, but rather through direct contact and cultural encounters that allow people to get to know each other without prejudice and stereotypes.

Open education and early dialogue between young generations are considered to be among the most important tools for creating more cohesive and sustainable societies, especially in European countries that are experiencing increasing religious and cultural diversity.

Educational initiatives that bring students together with different religious and cultural institutions are of particular importance, as they help to raise a generation that is able to understand others, respect diversity and treat it as a source of social strength, not division or alienation.

The visits to the Islamic Center of Vienna included a visit to the mosque and direct conversations with the center's staff, during which the students had the opportunity to learn about Islam and Muslims in a direct, interactive environment and ask questions.

These visits allowed the students to learn about the nature of Muslim religious life in Austria and to understand the role of the mosque as a religious, social and cultural institution in the service of society.

The importance of these visits lies in the fact that they give students the opportunity to gain first-hand knowledge, free from preconceived notions or misinformation. This helps to create a more balanced and realistic understanding of Muslims and their role in Austrian society.

The value of these initiatives goes beyond the educational aspect and influences the long-term awareness of future generations. Students who gain positive experiences in learning about different cultures and religions today are better equipped to build respectful and cooperative relationships in the future.



This reflects the growing awareness of the importance of investing in young people as the builders of the future, and instilling the values ​​of dialogue and openness in the early school years helps to reduce prejudice and foster a culture of understanding in society.

Experiences from multicultural societies show that direct interaction is one of the most effective tools for promoting social cohesion. When students naturally meet and interact with people from diverse backgrounds, psychological barriers are reduced and mutual understanding replaces misconceptions.

It is worth noting that Austria has been a leading country in Europe in recognizing Islam as an official religion since 1912. This made Austria one of the first European countries to create a legal framework for regulating the relationship between the state and Islamic institutions. The Austrian education system allows religious education in public schools for various recognized sects and religions, and religious education teachers receive salaries within the framework of the official state system and in coordination with the Ministry of Education and the relevant religious authorities.

The experience of the Islamic Center Vienna shows the importance of direct contact in building bridges of understanding between younger generations and confirms that investing in dialogue and open education is an investment in the future of society itself. Every meeting opens a window to knowledge and every honest conversation helps to consolidate the values ​​of respect and coexistence, which in the long term will increase stability and social cohesion in Austria.

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