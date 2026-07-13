CNN: Continued U.S.–Iran War Could Severely Deplete America’s Missile Stockpiles, Experts Warn

ABNA24 - In a report, CNN wrote that if the U.S. war against Iran were to continue, America's weapons stockpiles would be significantly depleted.

CNN quoted experts as saying that the U.S. military used thousands of long-range missiles and missile defense systems during the early stages of its operations against Iran.

According to an assessment by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), at least half of the interceptor missiles for the THAAD system, nearly half of the Patriot interceptor missiles, and about 30 percent of America's Tomahawk cruise missiles had been expended in the conflict with Iran.

Experts have warned that if the war were to continue at the same intensity, further depletion of these stockpiles could substantially increase the United States' military risk in the face of potential future threats.



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