UN Rights Chief: Nearly 1,000 Palestinians Killed in Gaza Since Ceasefire Began

ABNA24 - UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk warned on Monday of worsening humanitarian and human rights conditions in Gaza, saying Israeli occupation forces have killed nearly 1,000 Palestinians since the ceasefire was announced in October 2025.

Addressing the UN Human Rights Council, Türk said Palestinians in Gaza were being forced into increasingly smaller areas while Israeli restrictions continued to obstruct the entry of life-saving humanitarian aid.

He said statements by some Israeli officials calling for the “removal” of Palestinians from Gaza or the elimination of any prospect for a viable Palestinian state were “absolutely unlawful” under international law.

Türk also warned of escalating Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank, saying Israeli forces and settlers were accelerating the destruction of Palestinian communities and the seizure of land.

He said 57 Palestinians had been killed in the West Bank since the beginning of 2026 and around 1,300 others injured, with most injuries caused by settler attacks. Hundreds of Palestinians were also arrested, while Israeli authorities issued 23 orders to seize Palestinian land.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s Government Media Office (GMO) said it had documented 3,269 Israeli violations of the ceasefire since it took effect in October 2025.

The GMO added the Israeli violations killed 992 Palestinians, wounded 3,144 others and led to the arrest of 95 people during the ceasefire period.

It stressed that Israel had failed to comply with the agreement’s humanitarian provisions, allowing only 52,740 aid trucks into Gaza out of the 147,000 that were supposed to enter, a compliance rate of just 36%.

The figures come amid repeated UN and international warnings that Gaza’s humanitarian crisis continues to deepen as restrictions on aid and deteriorating living conditions persist.