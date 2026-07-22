Pakistani Shia Scholar Praises Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, Defends His Religious Credentials

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Speaking at a gathering held at Jamia al- Najaf in Skardu, Hujjatul Islam Sheikh Muhammad Ali Mumtaz praised Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei and defended his religious qualifications, while drawing comparisons between him and the martyr Supreme Leader.

Addressing the audience, Sheikh Mumtaz said both the late leader and the current Supreme Leader were "great blessings from God" and shared qualities that Muslims should strive to emulate.

He said that, just as the selection of the previous leader had come as a surprise to many, the appointment of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Supreme Leader was also unexpected.

The scholar claimed that both leaders had been subjected to propaganda questioning their religious authority. According to him, similar allegations had been made against the previous leader regarding his status as a mujtahid, and comparable claims are now being directed at Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

Sheikh Mumtaz expressed disappointment over criticism from some contemporary religious scholars following the reported martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei. He said some had argued that followers could no longer continue emulating the late leader and had questioned the scholarly standing of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

In support of his remarks, Sheikh Mumtaz stated that Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei has been teaching advanced Dars-e-Kharij classes at the Qom seminary for the past 17 years. He further claimed that when the scholar began offering public lectures in addition to specialized classes, the late leader advised him to stop the public sessions because they were attracting students away from other senior jurists.

The scholar also highlighted what he described as Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei's simple lifestyle and piety. Recounting an anecdote, he said the late leader once told senior associates that he had a son who was pious but financially modest and living in a rented house. According to Sheikh Mumtaz, Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel then offered his daughter in marriage, only to learn that the son being referred to was Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

Concluding his address, Sheikh Mumtaz described Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as a qualified mujtahid and urged attendees to adopt the values of piety, humility and devotion that he said were embodied by both leaders.

