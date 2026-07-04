Pakistani Sunni scholar: Funeral ceremony for Iran's martyred Leader an opportunity to demonstrate Muslim unity

ABNA24 - A prominent Pakistani Sunni scholar and head of the Jamaat-e-Ahl-e-Haram organization said the funeral ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Ummah, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, represents a renewed source of inspiration for Muslim nations and advocates of justice around the world. He added that the Islamic world owes much of its dignity and awakening to the efforts of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Pakistani Sunni scholar Mufti Gulzar Ahmad Naeemi said in an interview:

"Just as the leadership of the martyred Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei brought blessings to the people of Iran and honor to the Islamic world, his martyrdom and the historic funeral ceremony for this legendary Leader will also become another golden chapter in human history."

He stressed that the people of Pakistan continue to mourn the martyrdom of Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, adding:

"I believe the funeral ceremony for this distinguished martyr is an opportunity to demonstrate the unity and solidarity of Muslims, while breathing new life into the spirit of freedom-seeking nations around the world."

Mufti Gulzar Ahmad Naeemi stressed that the Iranian people will continue the path of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution by renewing their allegiance to Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei. He said the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue the late Leader's vital mission of defending the country against its enemies, promoting Islamic unity, and safeguarding Islamic values with determination and strength.

The Pakistani religious figure said that the current setback and disgrace of the global front of arrogance, led by the United States and the illegitimate Zionist regime, had been foreseen by the late Leader more than two decades ago. He added that the late Leader had consistently urged the nations of the region to continue resisting aggression and refuse to surrender to external pressure.

Naeemi further asserted that humiliation and defeat await the United States and Israel. He added that, under the guidance of the martyred Ayatollah Khamenei, the Iranian people once again succeeded in defending their country and compelled the arrogant powers to accept a ceasefire and bring the war to an end.

The head of Pakistan's Jamaat-e-Ahl-e-Haram described the late Leader's support for the Axis of Resistance in confronting the U.S.-Zionist front as one of his most significant contributions to sustaining the Islamic Awakening. He added that Muslims today have a collective responsibility to follow the martyred Ayatollah Khamenei's teachings in confronting the enemies of Islam, emphasizing that unity is essential to counter the conspiracies of Israel and other adversaries.



/129