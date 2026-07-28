Iran's Ilam Province operates special flights for Arbaeen pilgrims

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran is stepping up flights ahead of Arbaeen that falls on August 4, with the western border province of Ilam now announcing readiness to airlift pilgrims heading to Iraq.

The director of Ilam's Shohada Airport said on Tuesday that Asa Jet Airline would involve its fleet to transport pilgrims between the Mashhad and Tehran air routes for two weeks from today.

Mohammad Taqi Saljooghi added that Karun Airlines has also included an extraordinary flight for one week from Friday to transport pilgrims heading to, or arriving from Iraq.

The announcement came as millions of Iranians and people from the rest of the world are converging on Iraq for Arbaeen that marks the 40th day after the Ashura commemoration of the martyrdom of Imam Hossein (PBHU), the third Shia Imam and the grandson of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Many of the pilgrims make the journey on foot to the holy city of Karbala, home to the shrine of Imam Hussein.

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