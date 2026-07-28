Al-Kafeel Ice Factory offers its support to Hussaini processions and organizations coordinating Ziyarat Arbaeen

ABNA24 - The Al-Kafeel Ice Factory, affiliated with Al-Kafeel General Investment Company at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, offers its support to the Hussaini processions and the organizations coordinating the Ziyarat Arbaeen.

The factory manager, Engineer Ali Abdul Hussein, said: "The factory was established in 2014 with the aim of supporting the services provided to visitors by producing and supplying ice for all departments of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, as well as for the Hussaini processions and security forces, especially during the Ziyarat Arbaeen."

He added that the production capacity of the factory ranges between 2500 - 3000 ice blocks daily, relying on three stations for water production and purification. Periodic tests are conducted on the production through the Karbala Health Department laboratory and the laboratory affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine to ensure that the ice meets the approved health specifications.

He explained that these measures come within the framework of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine's commitment to providing the best services to visitors and offering a healthy and safe product that contributes to the success of the service plans for the million-visitor season.



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