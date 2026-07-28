Al‑Abbas’s (p) Shrine to Distribute 125,000 Water Boxes Daily During Arbaeen Peak

ABNA24 - The Service Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine outlined its plan for the Ziyarat Arbaeen, which includes distributing 125,000 water boxes daily during peak times.

The assistant head of the department, Mr. Aws Taher, said: "The plan includes supplying the service processions in the old city with 4,000 ice blocks daily, with quantities increasing to 6,000 blocks during peak days." He added, "The distribution of crystal ice bags will reach 2,500 bags daily, and up to 5,000 bags on peak days, through the Al-Furat and Bab Al-Qibla factories for the shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him)."

He explained that "the plan includes distributing 70,000 boxes of water daily to the service processions spread throughout the old city, while the distribution will increase to 125,000 boxes during peak days," clarifying that "it includes distributing 90,000 cups of water to the service processions affiliated with the holy shrine and the water coolers spread within and around it, with the distribution reaching 150,000 cups daily on busy days."

Tahir pointed out that "the number of volunteers who will provide their services in the service affairs department during the Ziyarat Arbaeen is 1,900 volunteers, and they will work on executing the service tasks to ensure smooth operations and provide the best services to the visitors."



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