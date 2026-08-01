Infographic: Pilgrim's Testimony to Prophetic Mission and Divine Mandate of Imam Hussain (a.s.) / 4

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a section of the Ziyarat al-Arbaeen, the divine mission and purpose of Imam Hussain (a.s.) are elucidated, and the pilgrim is called to bear witness to his unparalleled role in guiding humanity. In this passage, the Imam is introduced as the inheritor of the prophets, the Proof of God (Hujjat Allah), the leader of guidance, and the guardian of religion—who, through a clear invitation and complete sincerity, established the divine proof upon all and fulfilled his divine mission to perfection.