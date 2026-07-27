Sanders: US complicit in everything happening in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: US Senator Bernie Sanders has condemned the continuing “suffering of the Palestinian people” despite a ceasefire.

“The shameful fact is that the United States is complicit in everything that is happening in Gaza”, Sanders wrote on X. “We have funneled tens of billions of dollars in military aid to an Israeli government that has consistently violated international law and whose leader is a war criminal.”

Sanders highlighted that Israeli military actions in Gaza have continued despite a ceasefire being in place, pointing out that “Israel now controls an estimated 70% of Gaza, well beyond what they agreed to, and has built dozens of military outposts inside Gaza since the ‘ceasefire’ began”.

The senator said that “the good news is that the American people are catching on. More and more Americans — Democrats, Republicans and independents — are demanding that we stop all military aid to Israel and use our considerable leverage to end the suffering of the Palestinian people”.

“Congress must listen to the American people,” Sanders added. “NO MORE US MILITARY AID TO ISRAEL”.

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