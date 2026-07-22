Sanders says Israeli regime did not have right to commit genocide in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: US independent Senator Bernie Sanders has said the Israeli regime “did not have the right to commit genocide” in the besieged Gaza Strip, adding that Benjamin Netanyahu’s regime “should not get one nickel more from US taxpayers.”

Speaking at an event in Minnesota on Tuesday, the veteran Vermont senator strongly condemned Israel's aggression against the blockaded Palestinian territory, saying the regime “did not have the right to wage an all-out war against the Palestinian people.”

"It did not have the right to kill more than 73,000 Palestinians, mostly women, children and the elderly. It did not have the right to injure 173,000 people," Sanders said.

The prominent US politician also condemned Israel’s widespread destruction of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure.

"It did not have the right to destroy virtually the entire infrastructure of Gaza, the schools, the healthcare facilities, the water systems, the wastewater plants and the electric grid. It did not have the right to damage or destroy 92% of the housing units in Gaza," Sanders said.

"In other words, Israel did not have the right to commit genocide against the people of Gaza. The Netanyahu extremist regime in Israel should not get one nickel more from US taxpayers," he added.

In May, Sanders also called on Congress to stop approving further “blank checks” for “war criminals” such as Netanyahu.

Under a 10-year agreement signed in 2016, the United States committed $38 billion in military assistance to Israel through 2028, including $5 billion allocated for the Iron Dome anti-aircraft missile system.

In March, Sanders introduced three resolutions seeking to block nearly $660 million in arms sales to Israel.

Israeli attacks on Gaza have continued despite a ceasefire that took effect on October 10, 2025, killing 1,168 Palestinians and injuring 3,798 others.

The Israeli aggression has devastated the besieged Palestinian territory, deepening a humanitarian crisis affecting its population of around 2.4 million people.

Israel’s genocide in Gaza is the subject of ongoing international legal proceedings.

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