Tripartite Israel-Lebanon Agreement "Dead, Doomed": Atwan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Abdul Bari Atwan, the editor-in-chief of Rai al-Youm newspaper, wrote in an analysis, "The only positive aspect of the tripartite Israel-Lebanon-US agreement, from our perspective, is not because this agreement is 'dead, rejected, and doomed,' but because it may be the last of the 'Abraham Accords'-type agreements between Arab governments and Israel, and this honor goes back to Hezbollah, its leadership, and its popular base, which rejected it and, with the power of weapons, drones, and missiles, thwarted it not only with statements of condemnation but with action."

The Agreement Was Defeated by the Resistance's Field Power

Israel imposed this agreement by force, but the resistance also defeated it by force and power. Therefore, the first and most prominent clause of that agreement, which included joint Israeli-Lebanese military cooperation to disarm Hezbollah, was the strongest factor in its explosion in the early hours of the release of some of its non-confidential clauses. Those who drafted and signed the clauses of this agreement do not know Lebanon, do not know its old and more recent history, and have no knowledge of Lebanon's resistance, which is embodied in Hezbollah and its leadership, powerful military minds, and historic field victories.

The most dangerous clause in this agreement, which confirms what we have already mentioned, is linking the Zionist regime's withdrawal from Lebanese territory to the disarmament of the resistance. This means the continuation of Israeli occupation forever and its legitimization, because the disarmament of the resistance will never happen, and ultimately, it will be the government and its affiliated militias that will be disarmed, exactly as happened after Israel's two defeats in Lebanon, in the 2000 Lebanon war and in July 2006.

Professor Nabih Berri, known as the "sage" of Lebanon and especially of the Shiite community, and who is Lebanon's chief diplomat, issued the death sentence for this agreement in his first reaction. In a statement to the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, he said, "This is a sedition plan, it will not go forward and will not be implemented because it does not preserve Lebanon's rights and will ignite the fuse of civil war."

What distinguishes Lebanon from other countries that fell into Netanyahu's trap and the "Abraham Accords" is that Lebanon is not an artificial country whose age does not reach a few decades, but rather a country with deep-rooted existence in the region, whose age and civilizational history are tens of times older than the colonial American state that imposed this agreement through threats, starvation, and killing (250 years) and the occupying Israeli state, whose age has not reached eighty years and may never reach that.

Atwan concluded by writing, "If the goal of this agreement, as its 'legitimate fathers' in Israel, America, and some misguided and dependent Lebanese circles promote, is to separate Lebanon's path from the two paths of Iran and Hezbollah, we give you advance news that their plan has failed and was uprooted before its 'milk teeth' fell out. This agreement has produced the exact opposite result and has deepened the unity of those two paths. Perhaps the banners erected on the road to Beirut Airport thanking Iran and Ayatollah Sayyid Mujtaba Khamenei are among the most prominent evidence of what we say."

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