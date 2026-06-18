Failure of Scenario-Making of “Iran’s Attack on the Two Holy Shrines”

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Dr. Mohammad Baqer Mahdavi, the research secretary of the Humanities Studies Group of Al-Mustafa International University, emphasizing the necessity of distinguishing between the stances of governments and the will of nations, stated that the Pakistani nation, despite international pressures, continues to stand in the forefront of support for the ideals of the Islamic Revolution.

At the beginning of his remarks at this session, which was held today, he pointed to a strategic point and noted that in analyzing regional developments, "one must make a distinction between the government and the nation of Pakistan." Dr. Mahdavi stated that the current statesmen of this country, due to political dependencies, are "yes-men of America," but beneath the surface of society, a different reality flows, indicating the people's deep heart-felt connection with the movement of Imam Khomeini (r.a.) and his worthy successor.

The Significant Shift in the Sunni Perspective Following the Ramadan War; From Doubt to Sacrifice

Dr. Mahdavi, referring to the brilliant results of the "Ramadan War" in the arena of public diplomacy, emphasized that support for Iran's anti-arrogance system is no longer exclusive to Shia Muslims. He explained, "This support did not remain limited to Shia. After the war that took place, its manifestation became even more apparent, even among the Sunni Muslims of Pakistan." He recalled that previously, many Sunni scholars, due to their special reverence for the Two Holy Sanctuaries and influenced by propaganda, were skeptical of Iran's positions.

The Disgrace of the "Attack on Mecca and Medina" Scenario and the Awakening of Scholars

American media tried with all their might to convey the impression that "Iran has attacked Saudi Arabia and supposedly attacked Mecca and Medina." He stated that the goal of this message engineering was to incite the religious sentiments of Sunni Muslims, who hold special reverence for the Two Holy Sanctuaries.

The research secretary of Al-Mustafa International University, referring to this desperate attempt to tarnish Iran's image, said, "Their army chief, Asim Munir, just a few days after the start of the war, during that same Ramadan month, arranged an Iftar invitation and invited Shia scholars. His argument was, 'Why are you supporting Iran, which is striking Mecca and Medina?'" But Mahdavi emphasized that when people saw that Iran was "targeting only that hostile enemy that the host had given that position and place to" and respected the sanctities, this view was completely corrected.

Mourning for the "Martyred Leader" in the Heart of Pakistan

He considered one of the most novel manifestations of this transformation to be the expression of regret by Pakistani religious elites, stating, "Some Sunni scholars came forward and expressed regret, and even held mourning and memorial ceremonies for our martyred Leader." According to Mahdavi, this shift in position showed that the enlightenment of the Islamic Revolution had been able to overcome the American media empire and call pure natures toward the truth of resistance.

Historical Distinction; Iran's Leadership Is "A Man of Action"

In part of his analysis, Dr. Mahdavi compared the position of Iran's leadership with other political leaders and stated, "This leader is different from other leaders, because the leader of Pakistan or world politicians often do not even speak against arrogance in their words." Citing an example from within Pakistan, he said, "Take Imran Khan, who merely said we are not willing to have an American base, and with that statement alone, he was imprisoned; but Iran's leader showed that he is not a man of words, but a man of action."

Iran; The Most Popular Country in Pakistani National Polls

This researcher, citing official and global statistics, described Iran's position in Pakistani public opinion as exceptional and added, "In polls, the nation most supportive of Iran and the Islamic Revolution is the Pakistani nation, with official statistics above 80 percent." He attributed this level of popularity to the "self-sacrifice of the martyred Leader for Islam," which has created a special and unprecedented respect for the position of Wilayah in this country.

Subservient Governments and Resistant Nations; Two Sides of the Same Coin in Pakistan

In conclusion, Hojat al-Islam Dr. Mahdavi once again emphasized the need to safeguard the relationship between nations and said, "If mistakes are made by governments, they should not be attributed to the Pakistani nation." He warned that if it weren't for the pressure of the people, the statesmen of this country "would even have been willing to accept Israel," but the power of the masses, who are the spiritual children of the Islamic Revolution, has prevented this great betrayal. Mahdavi emphasized that the duty of elites is to strengthen this firm bond between the Iranian nation and the anti-arrogance nation of Pakistan.

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