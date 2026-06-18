Tanzania Always Island of Peace in Africa / Wars, Killing of Innocents Around World Must Be Prevented

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Hamid Jalala, a religious leader in Tanzania, delivered these remarks at the ceremony welcoming the year 1448 AH and the inauguration of the Muharram gatherings, a ceremony held yesterday, Tuesday, in the Kigogo Post area of Dar es Salaam, with the presence of religious leaders, scholars, and a large gathering of the faithful.

In his remarks, Sheikh Jalala referred to the state of the world over the past year and stated that the world has witnessed bitter and painful events accompanied by wars, unrest, and the killing of children, women, and innocent people, especially in some Middle Eastern countries.

He also expressed hope, saying, "It is hoped that diplomatic efforts will achieve favorable results, and that peace agreements and understandings should be given a chance to prevent the continuation of bloodshed and the suffering of innocent people."

In another part of his remarks, Sheikh Jalala emphasized that national peace is among the fundamental pillars of development and social welfare. He recalled that Tanzania has always been known as an island of peace in the African continent, and that preserving this valuable heritage is the duty of all citizens.

He said, "Tanzania has always been known for peace and tranquility. We beseech Almighty God that this blessing remains and prevails in the new year and for future generations."

Sheikh Jalala also called for the strengthening of national unity and stated that religious, ethnic, or other differences should not become a ground for division and discord among citizens.

He emphasized, "All the people of Tanzania are members of a single nation with a shared destiny. Therefore, it is necessary to further strengthen the spirit of solidarity, mutual respect, and cooperation for building a society enjoying peace and progress."

This ceremony, welcoming the year 1448 AH and inaugurating the Muharram gatherings, was accompanied by various prayers, religious admonitions, and an emphasis on spreading moral values, and participants were encouraged to begin the new year by strengthening piety, unity, and service to the community.

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