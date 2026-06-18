Where Are Iran's Frozen Assets Held?

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Wall Street Journal, in a report on the occasion of reports regarding the U.S. commitment to release Iran's frozen assets as part of the understanding between the two countries, has examined the location of Iran's frozen assets.

Part of Iran's frozen assets have been blocked since the early years of the Islamic Revolution, but the bulk of them relate to Iran's oil money sold to China, India, South Korea, and Japan, which became frozen in those countries after the U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA and the return of sanctions in 2018.

The Wall Street Journal has provided an alleged estimate of the amount of Iran's frozen assets:

China: $20 to $50 billion

China has long been Iran's largest oil buyer, and according to the Wall Street Journal's claim, the estimate of Tehran's frozen assets in this country is between $20 and $50 billion. The United States has in fact used its financial dominance in recent years to impose sanctions on non-aligned countries and prevent them from receiving payments.

Iraq: $15 billion

Iraq is a major buyer of electricity and natural gas from Iran, but U.S. restrictions have for years prevented Baghdad from paying Tehran for these services. The Trump administration most recently revoked Iraq's permission to pay Iran.

India: $7 billion

Before Trump's withdrawal from the JCPOA, India was Iran's second-largest oil buyer. The Trump administration's sanctions forced Indian banks to stop payments for oil purchased from Iran.

South Korea: $7 billion

South Korea, like India and China, was one of Iran's major oil customers before the sanctions of Trump's first term. Most of this $7 billion was later transferred to Qatar.

Qatar: $6 billion

The Wall Street Journal has claimed that part of Iran's frozen money in South Korea was transferred to Qatar, and Iran was supposed to be allowed to use it, but Washington, after the Al-Aqsa Storm operation, once again blocked access to these funds.

Other Countries: $8 billion

A portion of Iran's assets, which the Wall Street Journal claims amounts to $8 billion, is held in Japan, Luxembourg, Oman, and even the United States itself.

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