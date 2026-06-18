Mourning Rituals of Muharram Commence in Nigeria

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Concurrent with the arrival of the first day of the holy month of Muharram in the year 1448 AH, the Shia and followers of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, under the leadership of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, have begun the mourning rituals of Ashura in various cities across the country, holding extensive religious programs.

According to received reports, the details of the ceremonies in different regions of Nigeria are as follows:

Jos Center (Kaduna State)

In this region, the Hussaini mourners first held a procession and marched through the main streets of the city. Then, at the "Fudiyyah" educational center, during a spiritual ceremony, the flag of the Prophet's (p.b.u.h.) birth bearing the slogan "Labbayk ya Rasul Allah" (Here I am, O Messenger of God) was lowered, and the flag of Hussaini mourning adorned with the slogan "Labbayk ya Hussain" (Here I am, O Hussain) was raised. Subsequently, Malla Abdullah Umar, the representative of the followers of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky in this city, delivered a speech explaining the necessity of love and obedience to the AhlulBayt (a.s.) and the eternal lessons of Ghadir and Ashura.

Illa (Sokoto State)

The welcoming ceremony for Muharram in the city of Illa also began with the raising of the Ashura flag. At this ceremony, a ritualistic performance and a short passion play (Ta'ziya) on the theme of the events of the early days of Muharram and the arrival of the Karbala caravan were performed. In the final part, Malla Muhammad bin Ismail, the representative of the followers of Sheikh Zakzaky in this city, delivered a speech on the historical events of the first day of Muharram, and the ceremony concluded with elegizing and mourning by the attendees.

Kazawre (Jigawa State)

In the city of Kazawre, the faithful and Hussaini mourners also gathered at their religious centers and launched the first day of mourning for the year 1448 AH, following the annual tradition of listening to religious lectures and holding mourning ceremonies for ten nights.

It is worth noting that, according to the Media Forum of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, these programs, including explanatory lectures, knowledge circles, passion plays, and cultural-awareness programs, will continue for ten nights in all Shia areas and circles across Nigeria.

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