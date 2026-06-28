Sheikh Zakzaky: School of Imam Hussain Is Founded on Sacrifice, Resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: As Ashura mourning ceremonies organized by adherents of the Islamic movement continued across hundreds of towns and villages throughout Muharram, Sayyid Ibrahim Zakzaky addressed mourners on Thursday, 10 Muharram 1448 AH, at his residence in Abuja.

In his remarks, Sheikh Zakzaky emphasized that the annual Ashura commemorations are not merely occasions for mourning but profound opportunities for reflection, learning, and spiritual renewal. He noted that Imam Hussain (A.S.) bequeathed timeless lessons that have served as the cornerstone for preserving and revitalizing the true teachings of Islam.

He stated that Imam Hussain’s firm stand and refusal to submit to tyranny established an enduring principle: oppression must never be legitimized through acquiescence, and the mere possession of political authority or state power does not, in itself, confer legitimate leadership or obligate unquestioning obedience.

“The school of Imam Hussain,” he said, “is founded upon sacrifice and steadfast resistance against oppression. It is this school that has preserved the religion.”

Sheikh Zakzaky cited the victory of the Islamic Republic of Iran as a practical manifestation of adherence to these principles, describing it as an embodiment of the Qur’anic and Prophetic teachings of upholding justice, standing firmly for truth, and resisting tyranny—values that were exemplified and preserved by the AhlulBayt (A.S.).

Concluding his address, Sheikh Zakzaky reaffirmed that the path of Imam Hussain (A.S.); the path of sacrifice regardless of the cost, steadfastness, and perseverance in the face of oppression, remains the surest path to success in both this world and the Hereafter.

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