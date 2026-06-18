Muharram Mourning Ceremonies Begin in the City of Doma, Nigeria

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Concurrent with the arrival of the holy month of Muharram, the mourning ceremonies for the Master and Leader of the Martyrs, Imam Hussain (a.s.), have commenced in the city of Doma, located in Nasarawa State, Nigeria, with the participation of the followers of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky.

These ceremonies, held in coordination with other parts of Nigeria and the Islamic world, are aimed at honoring the rituals of Hussaini and expressing solidarity with the Noble Prophet (p.b.u.h.) and the AhlulBayt (a.s.) on the anniversary of the oppressed martyrdom of Imam Hussain (a.s.) and his companions at the hands of Yazid's forces in the year 61 AH. They took place at the grounds of the Doma Grand Mosque.

On the first day of these ceremonies, Sheikh Muhammad Tahir Uthman, the representative of the followers of Sheikh Zakzaky in Doma, delivered a speech. At the beginning of his remarks, he emphasized the importance of greater recognition and attention to the Islamic calendar and occasions over the Gregorian calendar, describing it as the main foundation for the acts of worship and rituals of Muslims.

Sheikh Tahir Uthman then elaborated on the lofty and unparalleled status of Imam Hussain (a.s.) in the Islamic world, adding, "Despite being the most noble and exalted figure of his era, Imam Hussain (a.s.) sacrificed his life, wealth, and family to save and revive the noble religion of Islam."

Calling upon Muslims to be courageous and steadfast, he emphasized that the tricks and threats of the enemies should not deter believers from moving on the path of truth.

The representative of the followers of Sheikh Zakzaky in Doma concluded by describing Ashura as a great and inspiring school for standing against oppression and injustice. Referring to the progress and power of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, "Islamic Iran, blessed by its adherence to pure Muhammadan Islam, the school of Imam Hussain (a.s.), and the path of the AhlulBayt (a.s.), has been able to become a superpower in the world."

It is worth noting that these spiritual and knowledge-oriented ceremonies will continue for ten nights until the day of Ashura in the city of Doma.

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