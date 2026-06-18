Message of Muharram: Unity of Ummah, Confronting Division / Imam Hussain's (a.s.) Uprising, Symbol of Standing Against Oppression

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Prominent scholars from various schools of thought in Pakistan, on the eve of the month of Muharram, emphasized the necessity of strengthening the unity of the Islamic Ummah, religious coexistence, and confronting any form of divisiveness during a joint session.

These positions were raised at the "Annual National Conference on Interfaith Convergence," hosted by Pakistan's Council of Islamic Ideology in Islamabad.

At this session, representatives of various Islamic schools of thought, examining the importance of the holy month of Muharram, emphasized its role in promoting Islamic values and the cohesion of the Muslim Ummah.

Speakers, referring to the significance of the event of Karbala in Islamic history, noted that Imam Hussain's (a.s.) uprising is a symbol of standing against oppression, adherence to truth, sacrifice, and devotion, and can pave the way for strengthening the spirit of solidarity and unity among Muslims.

They added, "The message of Ashura belongs to the entire Islamic Ummah and can inspire unity and empathy in the current critical circumstances."

Participants also, referring to national, regional, and international developments, considered the preservation of unity, mutual respect, and the strengthening of convergence among followers of Islamic schools of thought to be essential, and emphasized the implementation of common guidelines and recommendations of scholars from various schools for the peaceful and orderly conduct of Muharram ceremonies.

The scholars present at this conference described the expansion of joint religious and cultural programs, the explanation of the virtues and conduct of the AhlulBayt (a.s.), and the promotion of shared Islamic values as effective factors in increasing love, brotherhood, and mutual trust among Muslims, and called for greater efforts by religious and cultural institutions to combat bigotry and division.

At the conclusion of this session, the role of security forces and responsible institutions in maintaining the country's security was appreciated, and the responsibility of scholars, orators, professors, thinkers, and the media in strengthening national unity, tolerance, and social cohesion was emphasized.

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