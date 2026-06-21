Shia and Sunni Scholars in Balochistan Call for Unity and Harmony During Muharram

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Prominent religious scholars of Balochistan, while addressing a press conference regarding Muharram, stated that the sacred month serves as a reminder of the eternal sacrifice of Imam Hussain (A.S). They emphasized that people must stand united with patience, tolerance, forbearance, brotherhood, and solidarity in order to defeat the designs of those who seek to create division and instability.

Leading Shia and Sunni scholars of Balochistan, including Allama Syed Hashim Mousavi, Dr. Ata-ur-Rahman, Maulana Habibullah Shah Chishti, Qari Abdul Rahman Noorzai, Allama Ali Hasnain Hussaini, and Balochistan Shia Conference President Ashiq Hussain, said that Muharram teaches the values of brotherhood, love, unity, and sacrifice. They stressed the need to take practical steps to eliminate hatred and resentment so that people can live together with mutual respect and tolerance.

They expressed these views during a joint press conference held at the Quetta Press Club. The scholars stated that forces hostile to Pakistan and the Muslim world seek to spread chaos and unrest in the country in an attempt to destabilize the nation. However, they noted that, like followers of other schools of thought, the leading Sunni and Shia scholars of Balochistan have always stood together on a common platform, promoting Muslim unity and strengthening peace in the province.

They further stated that hostile forces have consistently attempted to sow the seeds of hatred in pursuit of their agendas. In response, religious scholars and community leaders have played an active role in preserving the values of Islam and fostering unity among Muslims. They added that the United States and Israel cannot be sincere allies of Muslims or Muslim countries, and that foreign powers have repeatedly sought to destabilize Pakistan through various means. According to the scholars, such efforts have been thwarted through unity and collective resolve.

The speakers reiterated that the month of Muharram reminds Muslims of the timeless sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS), inspiring them to uphold patience, tolerance, perseverance, brotherhood, and unity. They stressed the importance of setting aside personal and group interests and working together for the greater good. By demonstrating unity and solidarity, they said, people can contribute to strengthening peace, stability, and harmony in both Pakistan and Balochistan.