Russian City of Derbent Holds Mourning Processions for Imam Hussein (AS)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Russian city of Derbent has witnessed the organization of mourning processions in commemoration of Imam Hussein (peace be upon him).

Residents of Derbent, located in Russia’s Republic of Dagestan, took part in a mourning march to honor the memory of Imam Hussein. Participants paid tribute to the martyrs of Karbala and reaffirmed their commitment to the ideals of Ashura.

During the days of Ashura and Arbaeen, the people of this region also hold mourning ceremonies, observe traditional rites of lamentation, and distribute votive offerings to guests and attendees. These programs are held annually with the broad participation of devotees of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), continuing across the city of Derbent in the form of religious ceremonies and mourning processions.

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