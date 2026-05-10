IRGC Navy Warns US: Any Attack on Iranian Ships Will Result in Heavy Blow on American Centers

AhlulBayt News Agency: The IRGC Navy and the commander of the IRGC Aerospace have warned the United States that the Iranian armed forces are ready to respond to the attacks on the Iranian ships.

IRGC Navy Command wrote in a message released on Saturday that, “Warning! Any attack on Iranian tankers and commercial vessels will result in a heavy attack against one of the American centers in the region and adversary ships.”

Meanwhile, General Majid Mousavi wrote in a post on X on Saturday night, that, “Aerospace missiles and drones are aimed at the enemy and we are waiting for the command to fire.”

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