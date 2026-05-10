IRGC Aerospace Chief: Missiles, Drones Locked on US Targets Across Persian Gulf, Awaiting Firing Order

AhlulBayt News Agency: The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force has stated that Iran’s advanced missiles and aerospace drones are fully locked on American targets and enemy ships across the Persian Gulf region, with forces standing by for the final order to strike.

“The missiles and aerospace drones are locked on the enemy and we are waiting for the firing order,” Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Mousavi said in a statement posted on social media on Saturday evening.

The senior IRGC commander’s statement comes amid escalating US provocations in the Persian Gulf and sends a crystal-clear message that the Islamic Republic will not tolerate further American aggression.

This firm warning follows the IRGC’s recent decisive response to hostile American actions. After US forces launched strikes on Iranian ships and tankers near Jask, the IRGC Navy swiftly mounted a precise and overwhelming counter-operation using anti-ship ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and high-explosive drones.

The Iranian strikes inflicted heavy damage on enemy assets and forced the US vessels to flee the area in disarray.

Iranian officials have condemned these reckless US maneuvers as a dangerous threat to regional maritime security and international navigation.

The IRGC Navy has stressed that the only safe and authorized corridors for transit through the strategic Strait of Hormuz are those designated by the Islamic Republic. Any deviation or hostile move by foreign forces will be met with firm, immediate, and decisive confrontation.

Exercising complete and intelligent control over this vital waterway, the IRGC Navy continues to protect Iranian vessels while safeguarding the security of the Persian Gulf.

The IRGC remains fully prepared and on high alert, ready to respond at a moment’s notice to protect Iran’s interests and the security of the Persian Gulf.

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