Former IRGC chief: Iran’s powerful Armed Forces stand ready

ABNA24 - A senior military advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei has said the powerful Armed Forces of the country are at the apex of its readiness to counter threats waged against the country.
In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Mohsen Rezaei wrote, “The President of the United States, the Secretary of War, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff share one trait: they sell their delusions as achievements.”
Iran’s powerful armed forces stand ready, he said, adding, “What awaits US forces won’t be Normandy or Sicily-it will look more like Tabas and Isfahan. Don’t indulge in illusions.”
/129
Your Comment