Former IRGC chief: Iran’s powerful Armed Forces stand ready

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Mohsen Rezaei wrote, “The President of the United States, the Secretary of War, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff share one trait: they sell their delusions as achievements.”

Iran’s powerful armed forces stand ready, he said, adding, “What awaits US forces won’t be Normandy or Sicily-it will look more like Tabas and Isfahan. Don’t indulge in illusions.”



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