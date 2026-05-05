Iranian defense official: Enemy’s cost will exceed tolerance threshold

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Iranian defense official has warned that any hostile move by the US and Israeli enemy against the Islamic Republic will exact a price far beyond their threshold of tolerance.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is a sacred sanctuary, and its security is a non-negotiable principle,” said Ali Akbar Ahmadian, the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to the Supreme National Defense Council, in a statement on Monday.

“American maritime pirates, who have taken the security of global shipping and energy hostage, should know that complex, combined asymmetric operations deep in the battlefield will alter the equations in such a way that the cost of their decision will far exceed their threshold of tolerance,” Admiral Ahmadian stated.

He added that this is “not a warning, but part of a reality that will become tangible, God willing.”

The remarks come as Washington escalates its adventurism in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, where the US military presence continues to threaten regional stability and international energy routes.

Iranian forces have repeatedly warned US warships against approaching the strategic waterway, with the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) maintaining firm control and showcasing its advanced asymmetric capabilities through regular missile and drone exercises.

No commercial transits have been reported in recent hours as Iran firmly asserts its sovereign rights over these vital sea lanes.

Admiral Ahmadian has previously described West Asia as “our playground,” underscoring that Iranian forces have long trained for precisely such scenarios.

Tehran’s consistent policy remains the rejection of all foreign interference and the promotion of genuine regional security arrangements among the countries of the region, free from outside powers.

The senior defense official’s strong message follows US President Donald Trump’s announcement ordering American forces to attempt to break Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz and force commercial ships through the waterway.

In response, the IRGC warned that any attempt by US military or commercial vessels to pass through the Strait without coordination with Iranian authorities would be met with swift and decisive action.

Iran has exercised full control over the Strait of Hormuz since the early days of the US-Israeli aggression that began in late February, permitting only non-hostile vessels that fully observe security protocols announced by the Iranian military to transit.

Earlier on Monday, the Iranian Navy fired missiles and drones as a clear warning to US warships that ignored repeated calls not to approach the Strait.

The Navy stated it was compelled to launch cruise missiles, combat drones, and rockets near the encroaching US vessels to defend Iran’s sovereign waters.

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