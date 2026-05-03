Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza Puts Death Toll at 72,608 Since Start of War

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has put the number of Palestinians martyred in the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas at 72,608.

The ministry added that seven martyrs, including four new martyrs and three martyrs, have been pulled from the rubble, and 26 injured people have been admitted to hospitals in this area over the past 48 hours.

Since the ceasefire was established on October 11, 2025, 828 people have been killed, 2,342 injured, and 767 bodies have been pulled from the rubble, the ministry added.

The total number of Palestinian people martyred since October 07, 2023 has reached 72,608.

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