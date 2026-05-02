Spain calls for suspension of EU-Israel partnership after attack on Sumud Flotilla

ABNA24 - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Thursday called on the European Union to immediately suspend its partnership agreement with Israel following the attack on the “Global Sumud Flotilla.”

In a post on X, Sánchez said Israel had “once again violated international law” by targeting a civilian flotilla in international waters.

He said that his government was working to protect and assist the Spanish citizens being detained but stressed that this alone was not enough. He urged the European Union to suspend the partnership agreement and demand that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu respect international maritime law.

The EU-Israel Association Agreement serves as the legal framework governing relations between the two sides. Signed in Brussels on November 20, 1995, and entering into force in June 2000, the agreement aims to establish a gradual free trade area and strengthen economic, scientific, and technological cooperation while also providing a framework for political dialogue.

Article 2 of the agreement states that relations between the parties are based on respect for human rights and democratic principles, which are considered an essential element of the partnership.

Meanwhile, the “Spring 2026 Mission” organized by the “Global Solidarity Flotilla” departed from the Italian island of Sicily last Sunday to break the Israeli blockade imposed on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid.

On Wednesday evening, boats participating in the mission were reportedly attacked by the Israeli military in international waters off the coast of Crete. Twenty-one boats were detained, while 17 managed to reach Greek territorial waters, and 14 others continue sailing.

According to flotilla organizers, the mission includes 345 participants from 39 countries, including Turkish citizens, as part of an ongoing civilian initiative launched in 2025 to challenge the blockade on Gaza.

The latest attempt follows a previous mission in September 2025 that ended with a similar attack in October 2025 and the arrest of hundreds of activists.

The Gaza Strip has been under Israeli blockade since 2007, with approximately 1.5 million Palestinians facing severe humanitarian conditions after losing their homes during the Israeli genocidal war on the enclave that started in October 2023.

The two-year war has resulted in the killing of more than 72,000 people and injuries to over 172,000 Palestinians, in addition to widespread destruction of infrastructure, including healthcare facilities.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has worsened amid severe restrictions on the entry of fuel and medical supplies, leading to critical shortages of medicines and essential equipment.



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