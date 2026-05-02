Gaza Economy Ministry Warns of Deepening Food Crisis Amid Sharp Decline in Bread Production

ABNA24 - The Ministry of Economy in Gaza has warned of a severe and escalating bread shortage, revealing a daily deficit of around 170,000 bread bundles as the territory grapples with deepening humanitarian and economic strain.

Deputy Economy Minister Hassan Abu Riyala said the population requires approximately 300,000 bread bundles per day, while only 130,000 are currently being produced and distributedو highlighting a critical gap in access to one of the most basic food staples.

He stressed that ministry teams are working around the clock to stabilize food security and prevent market panic, with monitoring units deployed across Gaza to control prices and prevent exploitation.

The crisis extends beyond bread, with acute shortages also reported in motor oils and A4 paper, reflecting a broader collapse in supply chains and essential goods availability.

Abu Riyala noted that the ministry is implementing a weekly plan in coordination with partners, including publishing price guidelines twice a week to curb manipulation and maintain some level of market stability.

He added that more than 90 percent of Gaza’s factories have been destroyed during the war, leading to a near-total collapse in domestic production and increasing reliance on imports to meet basic needs.

Current efforts, he said, are focused on directing traders to prioritize importing essential goods in an attempt to mitigate the crisis and ease pressure on residents facing mounting food insecurity.



/129