For the 204th day, Israeli ceasefire violations escalate in Gaza

ABNA24 - Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip have continued for the 204th consecutive day on Friday, amid ongoing artillery shelling and gunfire targeting various areas across the territory.

Artillery strikes repeatedly targeted areas northwest of Rafah since the early hours of dawn, while shelling overnight struck east of the al-Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City and east of Jabalia in northern Gaza, alongside heavy gunfire from Israeli military vehicles.

In the same context, four Palestinians were killed on Thursday, and others were injured in Israeli gunfire and airstrikes in several areas.

According to figures released by the Ministry of Health, the total number of people killed since the ceasefire came into effect on October 11, 2025, has reached approximately 824, in addition to 2,316 injured and 764 recovered bodies.

The cumulative death toll since the beginning of the Israeli genocidal war on October 7, 2023, has meanwhile risen to 72,601 killed while 172,419 others were injured.



/129