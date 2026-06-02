Iran, French FMs Discuss Israeli Aggression on Lebanon, Regional Developments

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on Monday to discuss regional developments and the situation in Lebanon.

During the call, the two ministers exchanged views on the latest developments in the region, including Israeli military attacks against Lebanon and the consequences of these acts of aggression.

The conversation comes amid heightened tensions in Lebanon following continued Israeli strikes despite a ceasefire.

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