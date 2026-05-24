Iran's FM: Any Deal With US Must Include Lebanon Ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has told Hezbollah’s secretary-general that any agreement with Washington must be linked to a ceasefire in Lebanon, stressing that Tehran’s latest proposal for ending the war, delivered via Pakistani mediation, included the necessity of a Lebanon truce.

In a message to Sheikh Naim Qassem on Saturday, Araghchi reiterated Iran’s commitment to supporting resistance groups, including Hezbollah.

The minister noted that from the moment regional countries first stepped in as mediators to reduce tensions between Iran and the United States, Tehran had emphasized that any agreement must be contingent on establishing a ceasefire in Lebanon.

“This important issue has remained an undeniable principle to this day,” Araghchi said, adding that it continues to be a legitimate demand of the Iranian government and its people.

In the most recent proposal offered by Iran through Pakistan aimed at a permanent and sustainable end to the war, the necessity of including Lebanon in a ceasefire was stressed, the foreign minister added.

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