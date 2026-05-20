Araghchi Warns U.S. of ‘Many More Surprises’ if Aggression Resumes, Citing Lessons From Recent War

ABAN24 - Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Iran has "many more surprises" in store for the United States should Washington seek potential resumption of unprovoked aggression against the Islamic Republic.

The top diplomat made the remarks in a post on X on Tuesday, saying Iran would unleash those surprises upon aggressors relying on the "lessons learned and knowledge we gained" throughout past confrontations with the US.

He cited US Congress' acknowledging in a recent report the sheer costs in terms of material damage alone that Washington's latest bout of unlawful aggression towards Iran had brought about across the American air force.

According to the report, amid Iran's retaliation, the air force lost at least 42 aircraft during the 40-day aggression, with estimated losses already reaching roughly $2.6 billion.

The destroyed or damaged aircraft included four F-15E Strike Eagle warplanes, one F-35A Lightning II, one A-10 Thunderbolt II, seven KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft, one E-3 Sentry airborne warning and control aircraft, two MC-130J Commando II aircraft, one HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter, 24 MQ-9 Reaper drones, and one MQ-4C Triton drone.

American lawmakers warned that the actual financial cost could be significantly higher because it remains "unclear" whether the Department of War has fully accounted for all combat losses.

The report also said long-term replacement costs could eventually exceed $7 billion, noting that some destroyed systems were no longer in production and may require manufacturing lines to be restarted. It added that the loss of an E-3 Sentry aircraft could force the department to revive the previously cancelled E-7 Wedgetail replacement program at a projected cost of more than $2.5 billion.

"Months after initiation of war on Iran, US Congress acknowledges loss of dozens of aircraft worth billions," Araghchi added, referring to the report. "Our powerful Armed Forces are confirmed as 1st to strike down a touted F-35."

The United States and the Israeli regime launched the aggression on February 28, triggering large-scale Iranian missile and drone retaliation against Israeli targets and American military assets across the region.

The aggression has also prompted Iran to begin exercising strict control over transit through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The move has sent shockwaves throughout global energy markets, including in the United States, where rising energy prices has been chipping away at Trump's already record low popularity levels.



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