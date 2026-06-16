Iran's Ground Force Commander: Army Will Spare No Effort to Counter Any Threat

AhlulBayt News Agency: Commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Force Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi has reaffirmed the military’s unwavering commitment to defending the country, declaring that Iran’s Armed Forces will spare no effort in countering any form of enemy threat while safeguarding Islam and the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic.

Brigadier General Jahanshahi made the remarks on Tuesday during a ceremony marking the sixth anniversary of the awarding of the martyred Leader’s Sacrifice Medal in honor of 1,184 martyred students and graduates of the Imam Ali Officers’ Academy. The event was held at the university in Tehran, with senior military officials and families of martyrs in attendance.

Jahanshahi emphasized that Iran’s martyrs spared no effort and fulfilled their duty to safeguard national independence, freedom, and security. He cited Quranic teachings highlighting the faithfulness of believers to their promises to God, noting that the martyred soldiers prevented adversaries from achieving their sinister goals.

He described the Sacrifice Medal as more than a symbolic decoration, calling it a representation of trust and recognition for the dedication of the university’s graduates. He also highlighted the role of martyrdom in shaping the identity of Iran’s military forces.

The ceremony also honored seven families of martyred commanders, with medals awarded in recognition of their sacrifices in defending Iran’s sovereignty and Islamic values.

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