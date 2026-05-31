Iranian Army and Foreign Ministry Say Military–Diplomatic Coordination at ‘Highest Level’

ABNA24 - Iran's Army and Foreign Ministry spokespersons underscore the close coordination between the Islamic Republic's military capabilities and diplomatic instruments, describing the two as complementary pillars in protecting the country's national interests, security, and dignity.

The remarks came during a meeting on Saturday between Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, spokesperson for the Army, and Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei at the Foreign Ministry's headquarters in the capital Tehran.

'More coordinated than ever before'

During the meeting, Akraminia highlighted the increasingly close alignment between the diplomatic and military spheres in advancing the country's objectives.

"Today, diplomacy and the battlefield are working more closely and in greater coordination than ever before towards advancing the country's national interests and dignity," he said.

The Army spokesperson added that the outcome of this coordination and combined effort could be observed in the Iranian nation's major achievements and in thwarting enemies' plots and hostile actions over the past year.

'Military strength backs diplomatic efforts'

For his part, Baghaei emphasized the role of the country's Armed Forces in supporting Iran's diplomatic efforts on the international stage.

The official noted that the strength and capabilities of the Armed Forces served as a firm backing for the Foreign Ministry's diplomatic endeavors in safeguarding Iran's national interests.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman paid tribute to the servicemen of the Army of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), who sacrificed their lives defending the country throughout the latest instance of foreign aggression targeting the nation.

He identified the sacrifices and bravery of Iran's Armed Forces in defending the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity as a source of pride for all Iranians.

The official also praised the sustained public presence of the Iranian people on the streets over the past 90 days as a symbol of the nation's resilience in the face of the aggressors.



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