Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman: 'Killing Innocent Children Is an Assault on Human Conscience'

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei says the killing of innocent children is an assault on human conscience.

Baqaei wrote in a message on his X network late on Thursday that the “4th June, the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, is a day when the human conscience must confront a painful question: for what crime are innocent children being killed?”

“Today, we honor the memory of children who were destined to dream, to be happy, to study, and to build the future — but before they could even come to know life, they became victims of war crime, occupation, and bombardment,” he added.

“From Gaza and the West Bank to Beirut, Minab, Lamerd, Tehran, and many other places across Iran and the world, wherever children have perished under the bombs and missiles of the United States and the Israeli regime, the truth is the same: no military objective, no political interest, and no security pretext can ever justify the slaughter of children,” he noted.

Children are neither parties to war nor tools of it, the official said, noting that they are the living conscience of humanity.

“Every child killed or maimed is a burial of a part of our shared humanity.”

International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression is a United Nations observance held on June 4 every year.

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