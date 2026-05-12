Israel Has Deprived 2.4 Million Palestinians in Gaza of Food and Water

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ismail Al-Thawabta, the Director-General of the Government Media Office of Palestine, warned of an unprecedented and extensive humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing that this situation has affected all aspects of life.

He added, "These actions are part of a targeted policy to exacerbate the humanitarian crisis, which has deprived over 2.4 million Palestinians of food, medicine, water, fuel, and basic services, leading to the rapid collapse of vital sectors in the region."

Al-Thawabta emphasized, "The continued closure of crossings and the prevention of humanitarian aid constitute a form of collective punishment and a clear violation of international law, and these policies fall within the framework of starving civilians."

Meanwhile, Adnan Hamouda, a representative of the Gaza Relief Ministry, also warned that the region is on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe due to the continued prevention of aid and the reduction in the number of relief trucks.

He said, "The closure of the Rafah crossing and the Kerem Shalom crossing has placed severe pressure on the humanitarian situation, causing an acute shortage of food packages and relief supplies."

According to him, the restrictions have also disrupted the process of evacuating patients and wounded individuals for treatment outside Gaza, with only 152 patients and wounded able to leave in a single day, while thousands of others await treatment.

According to data from the Government Media Office, the number of aid trucks entering Gaza is only about 25 percent of the amount agreed upon in the October 10, 2025, ceasefire.

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