AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran wrote in a message on X that America's record is filled with years of crime, war, killing, and fabrication.

Iran's diplomatic mission recalled a list of historic and contemporary U.S. crimes, including "the massacre of Native Americans, the atomic bombing of Japan, the Vietnam War, the killing of civilians in Yemen and Palestine, the bombing of Iraq and Afghanistan, kidnapping in Venezuela, and the killing of children and civilians in Iran."

This message was published in response to the latest accusations by the warmongering U.S. president, who had once again raised repeated and hostile claims against the Islamic Republic of Iran. Trump, in a post on Truth Social, called Barack Obama and Joe Biden disastrous leaders for the United States due to the JCPOA agreement, claiming that they abandoned Israel and other Washington allies.

In response to the U.S. president's claims and accusations, Iran's Embassy in London wrote in this message, "The list of U.S. crimes does not fit in a single tweet. Add the rest in the comments."

The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly emphasized that the U.S. policy of pressure, threats, and accusations cannot hide the reality of Washington's destructive role in destabilizing the region and the world.

Iranian officials have also stated that the Iranian nation has resisted aggression, sanctions, and psychological warfare, and will defend its legitimate rights within the framework of international law.

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