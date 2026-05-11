Baqaei: Stripping Bahraini Citizens of Their Nationality Violates Fundamental Human Rights Principles

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Foreign Ministry spokesperson, in his weekly press briefing, described the arrest of Shia clerics in Bahrain as a violation of human rights.

Ismail Baqaei, responding to a question about recently published concerning news regarding the arrest of clerics in Bahrain on the pretext of "connection with the IRGC and the doctrine of Wilayat al-Faqih," and asking what response the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has to these allegations, said, "The actions taken in Bahrain under the pretext of the Bahraini people's sympathy with Iran or under the pretext of mourning for the Shia authority constitute a violation of human rights."

He continued, "Stripping Bahraini citizens of their nationality in this manner and punishing them is contrary to fundamental human rights principles and has been obsolete for years."

Baqaei emphasized, "In the spirit of honoring humanity and upholding human rights positions, we have clearly stated our approach and positions. These actions by Bahrain are contrary to human rights regulations, and Bahrain must respect its own people."

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