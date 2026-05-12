CNN: The Conditions of the War with Iran Have Changed, but Trump's Repetitive Narrative Has Not!

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): CNN reported in an analysis, "The war with Iran has entered a difficult and complex stage, but Donald Trump continues to repeat the same promises and narratives he used months ago."

CNN added, "Trump constantly speaks of the 'imminent end of the war,' 'Iran's strong desire to reach an agreement,' and the 'complete destruction of Iran's military capabilities,' while no agreement has yet been reached, and the field situation has changed."

CNN emphasized, "The White House's narrative does not reflect the reality of the war, and the American public lacks broad support for Trump's policies in this conflict."

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