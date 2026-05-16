Military Advisor: Rezaei Says Trump Returned From Beijing ‘Under Shadow of Failure’ in War With Iran

ABNA24 - A military advisor to the Islamic Revolution Supreme Leader stated that US President Donald Trump visited Beijing and then backed home not from a position of strength, but under the heavy shadow of failure in the war with Tehran.

"The US president arrived in Beijing, and departed from it, not from a position of strength, but under the heavy shadow of failure in the war against Iran," Mohsen Rezaei, a member of Iran’s Expediency Council, wrote in a post on X on Friday.

Trump on Friday returned after a two-day summit in Beijing with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The meetings ended without any substantive agreements announced on key issues.During his recent trip to China, Trump asked Xi for assistance towards resolution of the predicaments that have arisen out of the unprovoked American-Israeli onslaught against Iran in late February.Besides targeting numerous American and Israeli targets across the region in reprisal, Iran closed down the strategic Strait of Hormuz to enemies and their allies. Tehran began imposing far stricter controls over the waterway after Trump announced continuation of an illegal naval blockade of the country, despite a standing ceasefire.The entire situation has sent shockwaves throughout global energy markets, notably in the US, where rising gasoline prices threaten Trump's already record-low popularity rates and his chances in upcoming midterm elections in November.

"When he (Trump) looks to China’s influence to contain a crisis of his own making, it means the emerging new world order is rapidly shaping rules that are no longer centered around the United States," Rezaei added.



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