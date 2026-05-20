Top Iranian Commander Warns U.S. Against ‘Strategic Mistake,’ Vows Swift and Extensive Response

ABNA24 - A senior Iranian commander warned the US and its allies against making another “strategic mistake” or miscalculation against Iran, stressing that Iranian Armed Forces are more prepared and powerful than before and stand ready to respond decisively to any new act of aggression.

Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters Major General Ali Abdollahi warned the US and its allies not to repeat a strategic mistake and miscalculation.

He said the enemies should know that Iran and its Armed Forces are now more prepared and stronger than in the past, remaining fully ready to act.

He warned that any renewed act of aggression or attack by the enemies against the Iranian land and nation would be met with a “swift, decisive, powerful, and extensive” response.

The American and Zionist enemies have repeatedly tested the brave Iranian nation and its powerful Armed Forces, the general noted, adding that Iran has proven, with divine determination and will, that it demonstrates its authority and capabilities on the battlefield in practice.

“If our enemies commit another mistake, we will confront them with power and capabilities far greater than during the Ramadan imposed war. We would defend the rights of the Iranian nation with all strength and would cut off the hand of any aggressor,” the general warned.



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