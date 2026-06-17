Ban on Activities of 19 Hussaini Eulogists in Bahrain Coinciding with Arrival of Muharram

According to the AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency – ABNA – coinciding with the arrival of the month of Muharram, the Al Khalifa authorities have banned 19 Hussaini eulogists from participating in mourning gatherings and processions for a period of one year.

This decision, taken by Bahrain's security agencies, comes alongside similar measures in some regional countries and, according to critics, is aimed at restricting religious and cultural activities related to Ashura ceremonies.

The decision has disrupted the planning and logistics of a large number of Hussainiyas and mourning delegations in various parts of Bahrain, which had already prepared themselves for holding Muharram ceremonies.

Social and legal activists have condemned this measure, viewing it as a continuation of the process of restricting the observance of religious rites. They have emphasized that this decision targets freedom of thought and expression and constitutes an effort to limit Ashura rituals and prevent the dissemination of the message and the oppressed plight of the Karbala event.

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