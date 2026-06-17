Photos: "Sala" Ritual Held at Imam Reza (a.s.) Holy Shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The traditional "Sala" ceremony, with a history of over 300 years, was held on the first day of the month of Muharram and the beginning of the mourning of Imam Hussain (a.s.), on the morning of Tuesday, June 16, 2026, in the presence of the servants of the illuminated shrine of Imam Reza (a.s.) at the golden minarets of the holy shrine. "Sala" literally means calling, inviting, and announcing, and in this ritual, poems and elegies are recited in mourning for Imam Hussain (a.s.).