Bahraini forces raid Muharram mourning ceremony near Manama as crackdown on Shia majority continues

AhlulBayt News Agency: Bahraini security forces have raided a mourning ceremony marking the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (As), the third Shia Imam, in a village near Manama, in the latest escalation of the Al Khalifa regime's crackdown on the country's Shia majority.

In the latest phase of the Bahraini regime's crackdown on the country's Shia population, security forces of the Al Khalifa ruling family raided a mourning ceremony in the village of Abu Sabi, on the outskirts of Manama, early Wednesday.

According to Bahraini sources, regime forces entered the village and attempted to remove mourning symbols and black flags erected to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Local youths reportedly confronted the security personnel and resisted the operation, with videos circulating on social media showing security forces firing tear gas at mourners.

The raid came after several areas across Manama had witnessed large and well-attended mourning ceremonies the previous night.

Observers say Bahraini authorities appeared to avoid direct confrontation with the thousands of Shia mourners who participated in those gatherings and instead targeted a smaller village community.

The latest incident follows months of escalating repression against Bahrain's Shia majority.

Since the onset of the Ramadan war - the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran on February 28 - the Manama regime, in coordination with the Kuwaiti government, has intensified its campaign against Shia clerics, eulogists, and cultural activists, with hundreds reportedly detained, stripped of citizenship, imprisoned, or expelled from the island country over alleged links to or support for Iran.

The Bahraini security and legal apparatus has clamped down on young protesters under the false pretexts of spying for Iran.

Bahrainis demand, among others, the withdrawal of US military forces from Bahrain and the closure of the US Fifth Fleet in the island country.

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