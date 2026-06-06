Bahraini Regime Arrested Twenty Shia Muslims, Including Five Clerics

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The detainees reportedly include religious scholars, preachers, Quran reciters, and other individuals involved in religious activities. Bahraini authorities have allegedly accused them of maintaining links with Iran, a charge that supporters of the detainees have described as unfounded.

The five clerics identified among those arrested are Syed Yasin Mousawi, Sheikh Ali Al-Mustarshid, Sheikh Jafar Ashour, Sheikh Nazir Malik, and Sheikh Mahmood Taheri. According to reports, security forces conducted raids on their homes before taking them into custody.

In addition to the clerics, 15 other Shia citizens were also detained. Community sources say those arrested were engaged in religious and social activities within Bahrain’s Shia community.

The arrests come amid heightened regional tensions following recent developments involving Iran. Critics of the Bahraini government claim that dozens of citizens have been detained on allegations of supporting Iran. According to these sources, the number of Bahrainis arrested on such charges has risen to 56 in recent months.

Reports also indicate that authorities in the United Arab Emirates have detained two Shia clerics on similar allegations, although official details regarding those cases remain limited.

Bahraini authorities have not publicly commented on the specific allegations cited in these reports. The arrests have drawn concern from some religious and human rights advocates, who have called for transparency regarding the charges and legal proceedings.